Tom Raftery

Aaaand we're back! Rejuvenated after a couple of week's vacation, in this week's episode of the Climate 21 podcast I talk to Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis. If you're not familiar with Watershed, they have developed a platform to help organisations measure out to their scope 3 emissions, build a carbon reduction plan, and source lower-carbon supplies.In our chat, Taylor spoke about the genesis of Watershed, Watershed's capabilities, and why this is becoming increasingly important.