Tom Raftery

The investment community has enormous influence on global markets (by directing capital flows) and the climate emissions space is by no means immune to this.I invited J.P. Morgan's Head of EMEA ESG Debt Capital Markets Paul O'Connor to come on the podcast to talk about how this works.I know next to nothing about finance as you can probably tell from the questions I was asking, but Paul was excellent, and explained it all extremely well, so even I could understand, and I learned loads.