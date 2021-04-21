Community Live

Tom Raftery

The investment world is changing. Investors are realising that regulations are increasingly mandating for lower carbon products and services which has a knock on effect on organisations with higher emissions, and consequent risks for any money invested in those companies.I invited David Harris, the Group Head of Sustainable Business at London Stock Exchange Group & FTSE Russell to come on the podcast to dig into this in more detail. I warned David in advance that finance is not my forte so he needed to keep it simple enough for me to comprehend, and in fairness he did an excellent job.