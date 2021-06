Tom Raftery

Data is the new currency we're told (some people call it the new oil, I refuse to use that expression given the negative connotations of being associated with oil!).Given that, I'd be remiss not to have an episode of the podcast dedicated to talking about how data, and big data can help with the climate crisis.To that end, I invited Jacob Dencik to come on the podcast. Jacob is the Economic Research Leader at the IBM Institute for Business Value, so who better to discuss this with...?