Tom Raftery

In the episode of this podcast where I talked to JP Morgan's Head of ESG Debt Capital Markets, Paul O'Connor, Paul mentioned ESG and it's importance. I wanted to dig into this in more detail, especially it's relevance to companies, the reasons for its increasing importance, and why it is suddenly a board level issue. To that end I invited Adam Lyons to come onto the podcast to delve a little deeper into ESG and why organisations need to have this very much top of mind.