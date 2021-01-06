Community Live

The importance of Climate related goals for organisations - a chat with Prof Stephanie Bertels

Tom Raftery
January 6, 2021

In this week's episode of the podcast I'm talking Prof Stephanie Bertels - Prof Bertels is the Director of the Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability SFU Beedie School of Business as well as Founder and Executive Director of The Embedding Project. We had a fascinating conversation covering the reasons why climate change matters to business today now more than ever (spoiler alert - it has to do with the risks to global markets), the setting of climate goals by organisations, and the fantastic work the Embedding Project is doing in this space, the setting of net zero emissions goals across industries, climate justice, and the climate interest trends of students in SFU.

