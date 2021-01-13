Community Live

Tom Raftery

So, Auke Hoekstra is a bit of a legend in the renewable energy, and electric vehicle world. Program Director at NEON research leading a team of 35 PhD's at Eindhoven University of Technology Auke and his team are at the forefront of R&D into clean energy generation, electricity storage, and usage in transportation.However, it is on his Twitter account (@AukeHoekstra) where Auke really shines. He regularly posts detailed, carefully researched, Twitter Threads debunking silly scare stories published with the intent of making electric vehicles look bad (for example). Check out some of his excellent recent debunks here, here, and here, for example.