Community Live

Tom Raftery

Last week's episode of the podcast with Sandra Pallier and Hannah Smith from Climate Action Tech looked at the issue of reducing IT's carbon footprint taking a bottom up approach so, I wanted to have a follow-up episode looking at reducing IT's emissions issue with a more top-down perspective. With that in mind I invited Michael Terrell, Director of Energy at Google to come on the podcast to talk about some of Google's initiatives in this space. Google have long been leaders in reducing the carbon intensity of their electricity and compute, so I was really looking forward to this chat, and Michael didn't disappoint.