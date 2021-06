Tom Raftery

Bavarian agtech company BayWa AG was recognised recently as one of the Top 50 Global Sustainability and Climate Leaders for all the work they do not just reducing their own emissions, but crucially helping their customers in the agriculture space to reduce their emissions too.

I reached out to their CIO, Tobias Fausch to invite him to come on the podcast to talk about some of their many extremely innovative initiatives aimed squarely at emissions reductions.