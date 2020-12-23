Community Live

Tom Raftery

Microsoft has a stellar track record when it comes to climate emissions. Microsoft rolled out an internal price on carbon in 2012 - something most major companies today have yet to do. And in January 2020 Microsoft announced its plan to become carbon negative by 2030, and by 2050 to remove from the atmosphere all the carbon Microsoft has been responsible for emitting since it began operations in 1975. Given these audacious commitments, and the stated aim of this podcast to share successful climate emissions strategies and stories, I reached out to Microsoft to ask if their Chief Environmental Officer Lucas Joppa (@lucasjoppa on Twitter) would come on the podcast to share some of their thinking.