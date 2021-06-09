Community Live

Tom Raftery

A couple of week's back on this podcast we chatted with Alejandro Agag, the founder of the Formula E World Championship - the electric motorsport racing series. This week I managed to convince Ian James, the Team Lead and Managing Director for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team!We had a fascinating conversation around electric cars, the Formula E championship, the benefits to Mercedes of participating n the championship, and the importance of data to the Mercedes EQ Formula E team, and so much more.I thoroughly enjoyed the conversation being the total electro-head that I am and could have kept talking for another forty minutes.