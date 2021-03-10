Community Live

Tom Raftery

The first time I came across Impossible Foods was when I read an article about them in Techcrunch back in 2016 and I was immediately sold on the idea - making protein for people cutting out the animal middle-man is such an excellent concept, and such a win for the planet in terms of land use, energy use, and water use!So when I kicked off this podcast, I was keen to talk to someone from Impossible Foods to hear the story from their perspective. To that end, I reached out and invited Impossible Foods' Head of Impact Strategy Rebekah Moses to join me on the show, and she very graciously agreed.