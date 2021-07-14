Community Live

Tom Raftery

One of the issues we have today is that we're using far too many virgin resources in our supply chains. These virgin resources then mostly end up in landfill, or worse are incinerated and the end of a products useful life.The fix for this is to use circular economy principles, but these are still very early in their development and so can be challenging to implement.Circular IQ is a pioneer in this space, and their software platform is helping around 1,200 organisations in 84 countries today to measure and improve their circular performance, so I invited Roy Vercoulen, the founder and CEO of Circular IQ to come on the podcast to talk about the importance of the Circular Economy, and steps organisations can take to become more circular.