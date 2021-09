Tom Raftery

Change is hard. We know this. However, however hard change is, systemic change is by definition orders of magnitude harder. But that is what is needed if we're to come to terms with climate change. And that is precisely the mission of North Star Transition - to accelerate systemic change.How does any single company take on this mission, and why? To answer those questions I invited North Star Transition co-founder Jyoti Banerjee to come on the podcast to talk me through their thinking.