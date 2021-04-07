Community Live

Tom Raftery

Technology has a large and growing carbon footprint. Everything from when you open Google on your phone, to browsing your Instagram feed, to sending an email has climate emissions implications (by the way, speaking of Google, next week's episode features a senior Google exec sharing what they're doing to reduce their emissions!).How can we address that issue? That is the challenge being taken up by Climate Action Tech (CAT for short). Climate Action Tech is a grassroots organisation crowdsourcing best ways to reduce emissions in tech, and actively sharing that information. To learn more about this I invited Sandra Pallier (@TweetsofSandra on Twitter) and Hannah Smith (@HanOpcan on Twitter) to come on the podcast to talk all about it.