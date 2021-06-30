Community Live

Tom Raftery

A couple of episodes of this podcast have featured guests from the financial space, but we've never had someone from the startup/VC industry so I felt it was time to address that.Plug and Play calls itself an innovation platform. They help around 2,000 startups a year, and they are committed to working with startups in reducing plastic waste, and decarbonising. Their CEO is Saeed Amidi, and he very graciously agreed to come on the podcast to talk about their plans - what they are doing with startups, and why.