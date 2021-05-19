Community Live

Tom Raftery

Deloitte, one of the largest professional services companies in the world announced recently its World Climate Commitment. Given who Deloitte are, I was keen to know more, so I invited Marc Van Caeneghem to come on the podcast. Marc is a member of Deloitte's Executive Committee and is their Global Climate and Sustainability Leader. Marc and I had a fascinating conversation, where we talked about Deloitte's aims to reduce its own emissions, and crucially how it helps clients reduce their emissions.