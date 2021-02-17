Community Live

Climate, geopolitics, and supply chain risk - a chat with Jacob Shapiro

Tom Raftery
February 17, 2021

So much of what's happening in the climate space revolves around geopolitics that I thought it might be interesting to bring an expert in to talk about that.So, I invited Jacob Shapiro to come on the podcast to talk about these issues. Jacob is the Founder and Chief Strategist at Perch Perspectives, as well as the host of the Perch Pod podcast.As we covered the supply chain risk implications of geopolitics in the podcast, I published a lightly edited version of this conversation (less climate info, more supply chain data) on the Digital Supply Chain podcast. But we covered off its of other climate related topics in this chat too.

