Community Live

Tom Raftery

One of the stakeholders in the climate crisis with the most exposure is the insurance industry, and yet to date, I hadn't invited anyone from that industry to come on the podcast, so this episode corrects that! After reading an article by Zurich Insurance's Global Chief Risk Officer Peter Giger in the World Economic Forum titled "Climate change will be sudden and cataclysmic. We need to act fast", I decided to invite him to come on the podcast to talk about climate change from the perspective of the insurance industry, and Zurich's perspective in articular. I loved Peter's take that climate action will be the next industrial revolution.