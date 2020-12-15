Community Live

Tom Raftery

Welcome to the inaugural episode of the Climate 21 podcast - thank you for your interest. This is a podcast which aims to talk to senior executives, climate scientists, and other interested stakeholders to share successful climate emissions reductions stories/strategies to help inspire others on this important journey. For this first episode I invited SAP Executive Board member Thomas Saueressig to come on the podcast to talk about SAP's Climate 21 initiative (after which this podcast is named), to explain the thinking behind it, how it can help significantly reduce climate emissions, and where we go from here. I can't overstate how significant the potential of this initiative is, which is why I'm excited to kick off this podcast, and the discussions that follow.