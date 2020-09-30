Community Live

Tom Raftery

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, where-ever you are in the world. This is the Climate 21 podcast, and I am your host, Global Vice President for SAP, Tom Raftery.Climate 21 is an initiative by SAP to allow our customers calculate, report, and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.The climate 21 podcast will showcase best practices and thought leadership by SAP, its customers, partners and competitors (if they’re game) in emissions reductions. I will be interviewing climate change experts, executives from companies rolling out the best climate initiatives, and other stakeholders in the space.Subscribe now to be sure you don’t miss an episode 😀