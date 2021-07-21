Community Live

Tom Raftery

I first came across today's podcast guest Tariq Fancy when I read an interview he gave to Peter McKillop on Greenbiz where he argued that sustainable investments and the current focus on ESGs won't achieve anything and may distract from what is really needed - a carbon tax and systemic change. Given Tariq was recruited by Larry Fink's Blackrock to be its first Chief Investment Officer for Sustainable Investing, it's likely he knows what he's talking about.I was intrigued to know more, so I invited him to come on the podcast to explain his perspective and he agreed!