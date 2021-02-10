Community Live

BCG's path to net zero - a chat with Michel Frédeau and Daniel Weise

Tom Raftery
February 10, 2021

Boston Consulting Group is one of the most prestigious management consulting firms in the world.In September 2020 BCG committed to going Net Zero by 2030, and carbon negative thereafter. And they are committing "$400 million over the next decade to enable BCG teams to drive climate and environmental impact across industries and countries".Then in late January of this year (2021) BCG CEO Rich Lesser wrote a post on the World Economic Forum blog titled "Supply chains can be a climate game-changer. Here's why"Intrigued and wanting to know more, I reached out to Michel Frédeau and Daniel Weise at BCG. Michel is a Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG and is their Global Leader, Climate & Environment. While Daniel, a Managing Director and Partner is BCG's Global Topic Leader Procurement.We had an excellent wide-ranging conversation covering not just BCG's Net Zero commitments, but also how they help their clients with their carbon commitments.

