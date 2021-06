Tom Raftery

Over on the Climate 21 Forums I created for discussions about this podcast a user called Siobhán commented that "I would love to hear how design can help in the fight against Climate Change..."When you think of design and sustainability one name stands out - William (Bill) McDonough. Bill is an internationally renowned architect, designer, and co-author of the book Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things. I reached out to Bill and he graciously agreed to join me on the podcast.