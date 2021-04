Josh Bentley

In this episode Josh introduces himself to the audience. He is basically interviewing himself and telling you his history and explaining the goals of the podcast.

See here for more info on where to find me.

SAP Community https://people.sap.com/josh.bentley

Twitter https://twitter.com/bentley_josh

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshua-bentley/

SAP and AWS Developer info

https://developers.sap.com/

https://aws.amazon.com/developer/

and here is Rearden’s Music https://open.spotify.com/artist/7uxGdgqZ9sPuG5ZGJSjmG5