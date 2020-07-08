Community
Community Live
Jamie Cawley and I discuss Project Kyma
Josh Bentley
July 8, 2020
In episode 9 we have a very high level discussion with my good friend Jamie Cawley about Project Kyma and SAP's managed Kyma offering. Much like SAP's open source Project Gardener, Kyma is here to help with K8's and containerized applications.
