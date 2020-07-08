Community Live

Jamie Cawley and I discuss Project Kyma

Josh Bentley
July 8, 2020
In episode 9 we have a very high level discussion with my good friend Jamie Cawley about Project Kyma and SAP's managed Kyma offering. Much like SAP's open source Project Gardener, Kyma is here to help with K8's and containerized applications.

