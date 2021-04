Develop Mobile Apps Keeping User Design in Mind w/Santosh Kikkeri

Josh Bentley

In episode 10 we wrap up season 1 with my good friend Santosh Kikkeri. Santosh will walk us through SAP's User Experience Design and how it ties into Fiori Design System, Mobile SDK's and the SAP Mentor App for tablets. We will also chat about a couple of great use cases for those looking to develop logical mobile apps replacing legacy systems.