Josh Bentley

This week we chat with qmacro, a.k.a. DJ Adams, about how and why a developer on the SAP Cloud Platform should consider implementing OAauth 2.0 in a Cloud Foundry runtime. Lots of great technical detail and lots of follow up items! Be sure to watch DJ's livestreams and watch old episodes referenced in his blog series here:

replay of #HandsOnSAPDev Ep.58