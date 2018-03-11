So, how do I get involved in an SAP Stammtisch?

Find an existing SAP Stammtisch near you… the most complete overview can be found here (see the right-hand column in yellow)





OR

Start a new SAP Stammtisch:



Find a date Find a cozy place Meet with peeps



An SAP Stammtisch is often the product of having a regular exchange with your existing community. It is also possible to extend your local community by getting new people on board. By joining an existing SAP Stammtisch, you can find like-minded people, connect with them, and share thoughts about current topics. Having a diverse group from different topic areas or different level of experience makes these meetups special and spontaneous. You might be able to widen your horizon - at least you can widen the horizon of others.

Participants can exchange about their experience and take-aways from SAP events like SAP trainings, SAP TechEd, and webinars, as well as SAP-Community-driven events like SAP Inside Tracks, ABAP Code Retreats, and SAP Code Jams. Hear about upcoming events,and get motivated to participate in or to present at such an event. Bring your questions about all this to an SAP Stammtisch and find answers.