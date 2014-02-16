Look for onsite support and get in contact with SAP Community members who are willing to help in the country where you want to create a SIT.

Svea Becker can help you to establish the contact with regional SAP community members. Ask also in social media (Twitter/Linked In) who wants to support this project. Regional get-togethers, like a Stammtisch, are also a good way to check the interest. Collaborating with SAP user groups (e.g. ASUG DSAO or USF) can help to find support and to increase attendance. Once you have a group together, initiate get-togethers or coordination calls with your SIT team or use any other communication or messaging tool for a short-term info-exchange. Create a task coordination list and distribute the tasks to the relevant team members.