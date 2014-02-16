Everyone can organize a SIT event, independently if you are SAP Partner, Customer, Developer, Marketing person, it doesn’t matter.
You can find all former, existing and future SAP Inside Tracks in our wiki list. Please inform the SAP Community Events Team about your intention to organize an SAP Inside Track and add the date into the wiki. As the SAP Community offers you some monetary support for your event (maximum 500 € per year and SIT Event), this will also be the request for it. The monetary support is for food/room bookings/stationeries but not for travel expenses. Please contact Svea Becker to get more information.
Look for onsite support and get in contact with SAP Community members who are willing to help in the country where you want to create a SIT.
Svea Becker can help you to establish the contact with regional SAP community members. Ask also in social media (Twitter/Linked In) who wants to support this project. Regional get-togethers, like a Stammtisch, are also a good way to check the interest. Collaborating with SAP user groups (e.g. ASUG DSAO or USF) can help to find support and to increase attendance. Once you have a group together, initiate get-togethers or coordination calls with your SIT team or use any other communication or messaging tool for a short-term info-exchange. Create a task coordination list and distribute the tasks to the relevant team members.
Have a look at the Events Wiki Space to check the dates of other already announced SITs. Take into consideration if there are any other concurrent important events (trade fairs, festivals etc.) during the planned date which may have an impact on the disposability of hotels. Usually the SIT takes place on a Saturday, but you can also choose any other day, have a half-day or night event. Please just make sure that you announce your SIT in time. Then you may continue following the five main strategic steps described below:
Try to get either a sponsored partner location with technical equipment or an SAP local office like training rooms. If you don’t have access to SAP locations, please contact Svea Becker. The room should be large enough and either be divisible or find several smaller rooms linked together or situated nearby. Check the rooms for convenient audio and IT equipment.
SITs have either a technical or a functional focus, which should be determined by the host and the target audience, so check for the local hot topics: choosing SAP solutions and innovation that have a high local relevance increases the potential of engagement amongst attendees. You can also think about bringing some soft-skills such as emotional intelligence, empathy, reputation building etc. into your SIT agenda - that should be just as important as SIT attendees’ technical knowledge and skills.
Ask for speakers via the social media network and contact potential speakers and attendees via e-mail. Both, external and SAP internal speakers are welcome. Create a 'Call for Speakers'-form with Google Forms (short guide). Consider to write either a blog post or create a wiki page and add the session agenda with grouped topics (suggestion is time slots with 20 - 30 minutes including 10 minutes for Q&A). Check upfront back-up speakers in case a speaker can't make his session. Allow 5 minutes breaks between the sessions as well as breaks for lunch, networking and recreation time. To generate more interest for your event, publish the agenda before the event, so people will have a better idea why they should attend your SIT. You can also put together more than one track per session for different interest groups. Check the following agenda examples: 1. sitFRA ; 2. sitBEL; 3. sitBCN
There are several options for the participant registration. Here you find two examples
Send out a reminder at least 2 weeks prior to the event and set the deadline 1 week before the event date.
Contact SAP partners and vendors to sponsor food and beverages, and if necessary the location. Ask for their logos and publish these on your SIT event page and show during the welcome note at the event itself. As already mentioned, SAP Community sponsors an SAP Inside Track with 500 € if you have requested it minimum 6 weeks prior to the event. Once it’s requested, you will also get the logo for publishing on your event page/welcome note. This is mostly not enough and external sponsorship is needed. One great SAP partner that you could reach out to is SAP PRESS which would provide 10% discount on all books for SIT attendees as well as a few free books to give away during the event!
A good communication is important to get in direct relationship with the event attendees, the needed support from your co-organizers and a positive feedback from your sponsors. To facilitate your communication there are some e-mail templates available you may use or adapt accordingly to the specific situation and task.
Publish a blog post in the SAP Community (example), a wiki page (see examples here: SIT Munich; SIT Walldorf) and a Twitter page (example) to announce the event. Consider also advertising on Linked In. The SAP Community supports the event through the official SAP Community channels on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Don’t forget to include the registration link and the respective hashtag. We recommend the following hashtags: #sitXXX where XXX stands for country or city, #SAPCommunity, #SAPInsideTrack. If you like, create also yourself a short teaser video.
Put on the Wiki page:
Create stickers, flyers, posters or logos for coffee mugs. Use the SIT logo generator or check out the quick guide from Marssel Vilaça, where he explains how you can create your own logo in a few minutes using simple graphic tools like MS Paint. Look also for cheap online print services, like poster XXL.
Test all technical equipment before the actual event; this includes: live streaming, recording, Wi-Fi, projectors, presentation slides, demos, and even power outlets. Get knowledge of the placement of the fuse boxes. Consider and arrange IT support in case of problems.
Each room should have an assigned room host who is familiar with the technology and infrastructure in the room: loud speakers, phone, projectors, Wi-Fi, flipcharts, electricity, office furniture, air conditioning, lights, windows, and so on. Make sure that most of the presentations could be done offline with a back-up copy.
Having a journalist, blogger, photographer, video expert or mural artist onsite makes it easier for you to promote the impact of the event in a post-event blog, for the e-mails to attendees and stakeholders or in social media posts.
Remember to take the "family photo" and share it with participants. A good time is during the welcome note or right before lunch, where the bunch of people is still together.
To get the funding from SAP Community (500 € per year and SIT Event), you have to inform us about your SAP Inside Track minimum 6 weeks prior to the event. Please request the reimbursement request form at the same time. After the event, please submit it directly but not later than 6 weeks.
The SAP Community is a gamified community where missions are earned and badges are awarded. You and your SIT team can earn a yearly SAP Inside Track badge for organizing, speaking at or volunteering for an SAP Inside Track event.
Please send to Svea Becker a list of organizers, speakers and volunteers by using the table below to provide the following information:
NAME
USERNAME
ROLE
|Speaker Name 1
| SAP Community profile
|Speaker
|Volunteer Name 1
| SAP Community profile
|Volunteer
|Organizer Name 1
| SAP Community profile
|Organizer
|Organizer Name 2
| SAP Community profile
|Organizer
Learn from the Experience of other SIT Organizers, go to the SAP Mentor's Slack Group. Request your invite to the SAP Mentors & Friends Slack Workspace here.
The sitCOUNCIL is a group which has been founded from active SAP Community contributors to support anyone within the community in organizing an SAP Inside Track or any other community driven event. They have been part of the SAP Community for a long time and have either great experience in running community events or have collected impressions by attending them over several years. They are available to consult, assist and help on any open question you may have. They are not trying to re-invent but will have an open mind for all questions, doubts and risks as they do know very well what the community has formed over the years. If you would like to get in contact with the sitCOUNCIL please either send an email to community@sap.com or check out this wiki.
Further helpful readings can be found here:
Witalij Rudnicki’s blog: Interview with organizers from three different countries
Martin Steinberg’s tips and tricks: A jump start into organizing an SAP Inside Track
To keep you up to date about the actual SITs you may follow SIT on Twitter and keep an eye on the SIT Wiki: SAP Inside Track. And last not least, you will find here some information about the SIT history.