About SAP Inside Track (SIT)

An SAP Inside Track is a local grassroots community event where SAP Community members come together to share knowledge about SAP related topics. The event is driven/organized by the community, low-cost, often sponsored or even free and very informal: everyone who is interested may take part. There are no rules, but below guidelines and recommendations can help you to set up an SAP Inside Track. Everyone can profit or contribute: act as presenter, take part in discussions, exchange information, realize networking or enjoy the social get-togethers in the evening. Organizing a SIT may seem like a big task, but with the help of this page and some SAP Community Network friends, it can be done with relatively little effort and with a large impact.