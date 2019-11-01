SAP CodeJam is a developer community focused event, requested by you, where you can check out specific SAP technology, platforms and tools through simple, end-to-end scenarios. The events are supported by SAP and led by SAP experts who will be onsite to guide you through the exercises, answer your questions, and share relevant insights and tips. SAP CodeJam are hands-on events where you need to bring your own machine and plan to spend between 5-6 hours learning, networking and collaborating.