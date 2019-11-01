You may connect with SAP’s Developer Advocates and product experts via their livestreams as well as access their latest how-to videos and podcasts on our SAP Community Live page.
What is SAP CodeJam?
SAP CodeJam is a developer community focused event, requested by you, where you can check out specific SAP technology, platforms and tools through simple, end-to-end scenarios. The events are supported by SAP and led by SAP experts who will be onsite to guide you through the exercises, answer your questions, and share relevant insights and tips. SAP CodeJam are hands-on events where you need to bring your own machine and plan to spend between 5-6 hours learning, networking and collaborating.
You may choose from the following topics:
Each of these topics can include elements of some of the newest areas of interest in the SAP technology world.
- SAP Cloud Platform Workflow
- SAP Cloud Application Programming Model – Node.js
- SAP Cloud Platform ABAP environment
- ABAP RESTful Programming Model
- ABAP for SAP HANA Fundamental
- Custom Code Migration to SAP S/4HANA
- SAP S/4HANA with SAP Cloud SDK
- Advanced Analytics with SAP HANA
- Data Engineering with SAP Data Hub
Want an SAP CodeJam?
To request a CodeJam...
Please email the following information:
- Your name
- Estimated number of attendees (we ask that you plan on hosting between 25-35 participants)
- Three possible date options
- Topic of your choice (please choose only one from the list above)
- Address of the event venue