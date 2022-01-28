Data Connectivity

Google released Chrome version 91 and has removed the flags #same-site-by-default-cookies and #cookies-without-same-site-must-be-secure from the chrome://flags menu, as the behavior is now enabled by default. The update may disrupt all live connections to SAP on-premise data sources that have not been configured to issue cookies with the SameSite=None; Secure attributes. Please see the Google Chrome Browser SameSite Cookie blog for more information and update your live connections by following the SameSite Cookie Configuration for Live Data Connections online help.