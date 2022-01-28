Data Connectivity

Connecting your on-premise or cloud data sources is the first step to making data-driven decisions with SAP Analytics Cloud. Establishing the connection settings requires people with expertise from different areas of your organization to ensure a smooth and under control deployment. Learn more on this page.

Alert: Live Direct Connections Affected in Version 91 of Google Chrome Browser (Google Chrome SameSite Cookie Attribute Change)

Google released Chrome version 91 and has removed the flags #same-site-by-default-cookies and #cookies-without-same-site-must-be-secure from the chrome://flags menu, as the behavior is now enabled by default. The update may disrupt all live connections to SAP on-premise data sources that have not been configured to issue cookies with the SameSite=None; Secure attributes. Please see the Google Chrome Browser SameSite Cookie blog for more information and update your live connections by following the SameSite Cookie Configuration for Live Data Connections online help.

Page Contents

On this page, you will find the following resources on Data Connectivity:

Getting Started

Live Connectivity

Overview


BW and BW/4HANA


S/4HANA Cloud and S/4HANA On-Premise


HANA On-Premise


HANA Cloud


HANA as a Service


SAP Data Warehouse Cloud 


SAP Data Intelligence


Live Data Connect (BusinessObjects Universe & Web Intelligence)



Import Connectivity

Overview

SAP Sources
Other Sources
Troubleshooting


Technical & Support Articles