Security - Cloud Identity Services

Identity Authentication
Simplify and Secure Cloud Access to Critical Business Data
Provide your employees with simple and secure cloud-based access to the business processes, applications, and data they need. The Identity Authentication service is a cloud offering for secure authentication and user management in cloud and on-premise SAP applications. It provides state-of-the-art authentication mechanisms, secure single-sign-on functionality, on-premise integration, and convenient self-service options. Identity Authentication is a component of SAP Cloud Identity Services.
Identity Provisioning
Simple and Secure Cloud Identity Lifecycle Management
The Identity Provisioning service offers a comprehensive, low-cost approach to identity lifecycle management in the cloud that automates the fulfillment of corporate compliance standards and enables a high level of security. Automatically provision and synchronize user accounts and privileges from a central source system to business applications in the cloud. Identity Provisioning is a component of SAP Cloud Identity Services.